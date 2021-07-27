CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Good to know masses got jabs while I languished on my sickbed

This is fantastic progress for a country that so spectacularly bungled the process in the early stages

This column has been absent for a month because I was down with the dreaded C. The Delta is no joke; it attacks your lungs hard, making every breath intake a struggle. Your head pounds, fever skyrockets, coughing, sneezing, loss of appetite, taste and smell.



My missus, who thankfully tested negative, consigned me to the spare bedroom for 14 days (fortunately, one with a television set). I had loads of time to read, catch up on news and even finish a Netflix series or two...