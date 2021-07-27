EDITORIAL | At a time such as this, at least we can look east, even if it’s at 4am
SA has been through the most recently, so it’s a joy to watch our Olympic athletes, no matter how they fare
27 July 2021 - 19:16
There is something special about waking up at 4am to watch a fellow South African rip through an Olympic swimming pool in a flat-out push for a gold medal.
Then, just minutes later, watching another swimmer do the same as they try to make the next day’s final...
