EDITORIAL | At a time such as this, at least we can look east, even if it’s at 4am

SA has been through the most recently, so it’s a joy to watch our Olympic athletes, no matter how they fare

27 July 2021 - 19:16

There is something special about waking up at 4am to watch a fellow South African rip through an Olympic swimming pool in a flat-out push for a gold medal.

Then, just minutes later, watching another swimmer do the same as they try to make the next day’s final...

