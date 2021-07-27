Opinion & Analysis

WILLIAM GUMEDE | Accountability, merit and skills must be SA’s buzzwords for the future

Ramaphosa needs to come up with a holistic economic plan to respond to inequalities, poverty and unemployment

27 July 2021 - 19:18

Unless the ANC government holistically tackles deep-seated structural cleavages in SA, the looting of the past weeks could be just the start of new rolling waves of violent protests.

On the face of it, the stage-managed “uprising” by former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters turned into widespread arson, looting and destruction of property. However, the truth is that entrenched underlying issues remain embers ready to be fanned by opportunistic politicians, epic government failures or a cataclysmic event...

