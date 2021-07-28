A two-track approach to Covid-19 is what we need to save lives, says WHO

The world is witnessing the emergence of more infectious variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but a stuttering race to ensure equitable access to vaccines has seen a handful of countries streak ahead, immunising their populations and leaving many of the world’s vulnerable in their wake.

Communities are struggling with impatience and fatigue, which is understandable. However, easing basic public health measures, such as wearing mask and social distancing, risks fuelling ongoing transmission. In combination with new, more infectious variants and the “me first” attitude of some countries, the unvaccinated and those who have received only one vaccine dose are at increasing risk.

The world is at a perilous point and we, the World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general’s special envoys, are calling for a renewed commitment to a comprehensive approach to defeating this pandemic. We have to accelerate along two tracks — one where governments and vaccine manufacturers support all WHO member states in their accelerated efforts to create vaccine manufacturing capacity and vaccinate their most vulnerable populations, and the other where individuals and communities maintain a steely focus on continuing essential public health measures to break transmission chains.

The first track requires immediate implementation of reiterated calls by the WHO and its Covax partners on the best use of vaccines. Almost 3-billion doses of vaccine have been distributed globally, but only 90-million of those have gone through Covax. There are at least 60 countries which rely on Covax for vaccines and those countries have vaccination rates that average less than 3%. The world must implement a strategy at global, regional and national level whereby the most vulnerable are vaccinated first, rather than leaving health workers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions at risk of severe disease.

It also includes supporting the WHO’s call to vaccinate at least 10% of the population of every country by September, and a “drive to December” to vaccinate 40% by the end of 2021. Achieving the September goal means 250-million more people in low- and middle-income countries must be vaccinated in four months, prioritising all health workers and the most at-risk groups to save lives.