EDITORIAL | There IT goes again: we need to heed the serious threat of cyber attacks
Transnet’s port and rail operations have been crippled by an IT breach creating ill-afforded backlogs
28 July 2021 - 18:53
Just when SA can least afford it, the country has been hit by yet another economic sucker-punch, with a cyber attack on Transnet that has brought port traffic almost to a standstill.
On Monday the state-owned entity had to declare a force majeure — a contractual clause protecting it from liability due to circumstances beyond its control — after an unprecedented IT breach, affecting both rail and ports...
