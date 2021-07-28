EDITORIAL | There IT goes again: we need to heed the serious threat of cyber attacks

Transnet’s port and rail operations have been crippled by an IT breach creating ill-afforded backlogs

Just when SA can least afford it, the country has been hit by yet another economic sucker-punch, with a cyber attack on Transnet that has brought port traffic almost to a standstill.



On Monday the state-owned entity had to declare a force majeure — a contractual clause protecting it from liability due to circumstances beyond its control — after an unprecedented IT breach, affecting both rail and ports...