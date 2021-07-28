JENNIFER PLATT | Is it possible to have a favourite book of all time?

People ask this all the time and it’s difficult to answer, but there is one novel that will always be a go-to for me

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

I always feel like a kid in the deadlights (a reference to Stephen King’s It explaining how the children were killed by Pennywise) when someone asks me if I have read anything good lately or what my favourite book is. I stumble over my words, trying to remember titles, authors’ names, and start to wonder if I do indeed have a favourite novel of all time? They also ask me to recommend books, which I can, but only if I know a little bit about them and their interests.



At the dentist this week, the receptionist asked me what’s good to read at the moment. I was flummoxed. Do I recommend the recent Booker longlist nominees, two of whom are South African — Damon Galgut for The Promise and Karen Jennings for An Island? Or do I tell her about the book I finished reading at 2am on Tuesday, The Other Black Girl by Zakiya Dalila Harris, which left me pondering until 3am why we westernise ourselves and what the ultimate costs are of always trying to fit in and be comfortable in a white person’s world? ..