TOM EATON | I spy with my little eye ... something beginning with AU

I wouldn’t worry about the AU granting observer status to Israel. They probably have winged horses spying on us already

SA’s government says it is “appalled” by the African Union’s decision to award observer status to Israel, but I would urge calm since this is clearly just a big misunderstanding.



First, Israel already has observer status in Africa, which it granted itself by being the home of Pegasus, the spying technology allegedly bought by Rwanda to scrape Cyril Ramaphosa’s phone...