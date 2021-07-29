MAKHUDU SEFARA | Poor Cyril, his presidency has never stood a chance

Beset by problems not of his making, crippled by an inability to act decisively, it’s hard to imagine what his legacy will be

It is hard not to be impatient with President Cyril Ramaphosa because his moves are, though at times strategic, painfully slow. There are days when impatience makes way for pity. It’s impossible for it not to.



Our poor president — OK, I know he is rich, but allow me this — has not really had time to be such. He has trudged from one major crisis to another and, before we know it, his term will be over. His turn as ANC leader ends next year, anyway. ..