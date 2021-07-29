Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Looting is bad, ANC preached after taking another stolen tot

The party is trying to convince us it is a bastion of morality – as if

Tom Eaton Columnist
29 July 2021 - 19:44

Life must seem terribly unfair right now to the Ekurhuleni ANC ward councillor arrested for allegedly looting a bottle store. If only they’d looted a relief fund, or a whole country, they’d be going on special leave right now rather than to tjoekie.

All I can hope is that if this goes to trial, and the councillor in question is asked what inspired them to redeploy the contents of the off-licence into their revolutionary car boot, they explain that they were simply trying to catch the ANC’s eye and show it that they are ready for higher office...

