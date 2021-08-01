Opinion & Analysis

Great expectations: Olympics put mental health under the spotlight

Parents, trainers and coaches benefit from a better understanding of how the brain works

Dr Ingrid Artus Pshychologist
01 August 2021 - 18:29

The Olympic Games, the event that brings the world together to observe the pinnacle of human endurance, strength and ability, has aroused emotions of awe and wonder from spectators since the inception of the modern Games in 1896.

The world’s elite athletes are not only competing for personal acclaim, but representing the various nations of the world. Expectations are high. And it is exactly this pressure that can take its toll on the mental health of even the most well-prepared and professionally trained athlete. US gymnast and gold medallist Simone Biles’s decision to unexpectedly withdraw from the Tokyo Summer Games to focus on her mental health has reignited the debate about our understanding of the human psyche and performance, and particularly how it relates to the world of sport...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WENDY KNOWLER | ‘Similar to smoking’: why anti-vaxxers pay higher premiums at ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Great expectations: Olympics put mental health under the spotlight Opinion & Analysis
  3. Dogs in the city: on the scent of Zimbabwe’s urban history Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time for us to decide what type of SA we want to live in Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let the conversations begin and the torch shine brightly on them Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail

Related articles

  1. Biles withdraws from two finals, Ledecky and Dressel light up the pool Sport
  2. POLL | Do you agree with Simone Biles dropping out of an Olympic event for her ... Sport
  3. Naomi Osaka refreshed and ready after first win since May Sport
  4. 'Athletes are humans': Osaka stands by decision to skip media duties Sport