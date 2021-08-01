JUSTICE MALALA | It’s time for us to decide what type of SA we want to live in

Will it be one in which the poor are used as cannon fodder by the corrupt elite or will we pull together as we did in July?

Every day now we hear of death. Sometimes it is close and sometimes it is far, but it is everywhere. Since March 2020 we have lost so many incredible people to the coronavirus pandemic. The names and the bodies pile up. The Delta variant has brought it all even closer. We all know someone who has died. A cousin. The cousin’s wife. The famous actor. The banker. The many colleagues. Parents. Not just one parent, but both.



Gone...