EDITORIAL | Vaccine hesitancy and Covidiots will be the death of us

Incentives from governments and insurance companies to get vaccinated are for the greater good

Covidiot is a relatively new term coined during the onset of the pandemic associated with someone who doesn’t take the virus seriously, ignores health advice from medical experts and government officials and acts in their own self-interest.



It has been used to describe people who say Covid-19 is a hoax, throw tantrums when they are asked to wear a mask or socially distance and invoke their right to freedom of movement during lockdown...