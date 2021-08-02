TOM EATON | Zuma didn’t end load-shedding, but it could be gospel before you know it

As SA rushes to return to normality without taking the time to retell the story of July’s upheaval, someone else will

Three weeks ago, as SA felt the first shocks of an eruption that has since been described as everything from a failed coup and a proto-revolution by the poor to a meaningful catalyst for positive change, a tweet by a certain polymath seemed particularly cynical.



“Prediction,” wrote security and economics guru Antony Altbeker. “Not a single person in SA will rethink a single long-held view about anything important about government, politics or policy despite the massive social upheaval we are seeing.”..