ANDREW AMERICA | Municipalities are pivotal in rebuilding SA. Will they rise to the challenge?

The ripple effects from recent unrest will be far-reaching. This is how we can overcome them, starting at local level

The recent unrest in parts of SA was one of the lowest points in its adolescent democracy. The appalling news was relayed across the globe and the brand image of the country has taken a knock. In addition to the unfortunate loss of lives and livelihoods, such an impactful event is expected to hit the economy hard and denigrate SA as an investment destination. The tremors of the unrest are expected to reverberate across multiple sectors in time to come.



A municipality’s fate is directly connected to the fate of the country and vice versa. Municipalities are among the few organs of the state that directly interact with the common citizens. Hence, they will also be the first to feel the effects of such events and brace for impact on multiple fronts...