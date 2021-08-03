Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Schools must go the distance before they reach full capacity

The drive to bring back all primary school pupils should not be done at all costs

03 August 2021 - 20:00

Estimates suggest that most primary schoolchildren lost between 70% to a full year of learning since March last year. It is the same as saying the average grade 3 child in June 2021 has the same learning outcomes as the average grade 2 child in June 2019. In May 2021 the total number of seven- to 17-year-olds who had not attended school once this year was between 650,342 and 753,371.

These worrying statistics are contained in the latest National Income Dynamics Study (NIDS)-Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey (CRAM). It is against this backdrop that the move to bring back all primary school pupils and those attending special-needs schools on a full-time basis must be roundly applauded and welcomed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA urgently needs a decisive answer to the BIG question Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Schools must go the distance before they reach full capacity Opinion & Analysis
  4. Should Eskom step on the gas or wait for greener alternatives to coal? Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANDREW AMERICA | Municipalities are pivotal in rebuilding SA. Will they rise to ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Vaccine hesitancy and Covidiots will be the death of us Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Let the conversations begin and the torch shine brightly on them Opinion & Analysis
  3. Throw the outdated baggage overboard, ANC, and all our boats will float Opinion & Analysis
  4. ‘What are we supposed to do?’ ask schools after mixed one-metre advice News
  5. Yarn took the yawn out of lockdown and made an entrepreneur of this teen News