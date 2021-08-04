Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Mabuza sets poor leadership example by seeking medical help abroad

It is troubling that the deputy president travels to Russia for treatment while SA’s health system flounders

04 August 2021 - 19:49

It would be hard for an ordinary South African to tell that the country’s deputy president David Mabuza spent the last month in Russia. This is because even when he is in the country, he is so unnoticeable it is almost like he is in Russia.

He is in Russia, not on a frolic: he is there to seek medical help, we suspect unavailable in SA. We are uncertain if, indeed, the help received in Russia is unavailable in our country’s top medical facilities. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid has robbed SA of so many human libraries of knowledge Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mabuza sets poor leadership example by seeking medical help abroad Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Wouldn’t it be nice to realise these types of dreams? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Schools must go the distance before they reach full capacity Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Vaccine hesitancy and Covidiots will be the death of us Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Let the conversations begin and the torch shine brightly on them Opinion & Analysis
  4. Throw the outdated baggage overboard, ANC, and all our boats will float Opinion & Analysis
  5. There IT goes again: we need to heed the serious threat of cyber attacks Opinion & Analysis