EDITORIAL | Mabuza sets poor leadership example by seeking medical help abroad

It is troubling that the deputy president travels to Russia for treatment while SA’s health system flounders

It would be hard for an ordinary South African to tell that the country’s deputy president David Mabuza spent the last month in Russia. This is because even when he is in the country, he is so unnoticeable it is almost like he is in Russia.



He is in Russia, not on a frolic: he is there to seek medical help, we suspect unavailable in SA. We are uncertain if, indeed, the help received in Russia is unavailable in our country’s top medical facilities. ..