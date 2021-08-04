BOOK TALK

JENNIFER PLATT | Wouldn’t it be nice to realise these types of dreams?

Many books have come to authors in their sleep, but unlike most folk, they have the talent to turn them into reality

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Every now and again we run a column on the Lifestyle pages of the Sunday Times called “Jacket Notes”, for which we ask authors to write about the backstories to their books.



It amazes me that inspiration comes in so many varied forms — from events and crimes to dreams and nightmares. ..