Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid has robbed SA of so many human libraries of knowledge

How will we ever replace the many incredible South African educationists who were doing their best to fix a broken system?

04 August 2021 - 19:50

Every morning I wake up, it seems there is another friend or family member who has been hospitalised, intubated or died from Covid-19. Even non-coronavirus deaths are amplified because of the heartache of the many who have succumbed to the dreaded virus. Sometimes the cause of death is hard to discern: was it really heart problems, as the family is quick to report, or were the cardiovascular problems Covid-19-related? This week I have to find ways of including at least three drive-by and two online memorials in a packed schedule of remembering the dead. Behind the numbers are the names of real people whose amazing lives have been lost in the sheer frequency of death around us.

This week we lost some of the most incredible South Africans, who have made invaluable contributions to education. I wish to honour them...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Covid has robbed SA of so many human libraries of knowledge Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mabuza sets poor leadership example by seeking medical help abroad Opinion & Analysis
  3. JENNIFER PLATT | Wouldn’t it be nice to realise these types of dreams? Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime Opinion & Analysis
  5. TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home
Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | UCT’s online school: Admirable maybe. Equal opportunity? ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | SA’s future is hanging by a thread. Will it snap this week? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | There is much to rant about now, but let’s focus on kindness Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | For SA’s youth to get good jobs, there are two things they ... Opinion & Analysis