TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime

We’ve been trained in SA to draw a neat line between the state on the one hand and the private sector on the other

The revelation that Zweli Mkhize’s daughter-in-law allegedly ploughed R1m of Digital Vibes loot into two beauty salons has been treated as a minor, and therefore transitory, scandal. Which is a pity, since it offers an almost perfect example of what the kids call a “teachable moment”.



According to the report by the Scorpio investigative team, Sthoko Mkhize ploughed R650,000 into a Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in Pietermaritzburg and another R446,000 into a new salon called Gold Ace Cuts and Curls...