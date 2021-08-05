ANALYSIS | Jobs for pals as Cyril looks to the future

Ramaphosa’s new cabinet sees his allies in most key posts as he angles to ensure he survives for a second term

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally wielded the axe and strengthened his grip on the state by putting his most trusted allies in key positions.



The ascendance of the president’s trusted allies in senior posts is a clear indication that Ramaphosa has his sights on the second term as president of the country and the ANC, and the new appointments are the people who will make him achieve that...