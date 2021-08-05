Opinion & Analysis

ANALYSIS | Jobs for pals as Cyril looks to the future

Ramaphosa’s new cabinet sees his allies in most key posts as he angles to ensure he survives for a second term

Sibongakonke Shoba Politics editor: Sunday Times
05 August 2021 - 23:16

President Cyril Ramaphosa finally wielded the axe and strengthened his grip on the state by putting his most trusted allies in key positions.

The ascendance of the president’s trusted allies in senior posts is a clear indication that Ramaphosa has his sights on the second term as president of the country and the ANC, and the new appointments are the people who will make him achieve that...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ANALYSIS | Jobs for pals as Cyril looks to the future Opinion & Analysis
  2. Let my people go: musings on Zuluness Opinion & Analysis
  3. PATRICK BULGER | Want land reform that works? Fine, let’s enter new territory Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | We need less talking and more action from sports administrators Opinion & Analysis
  5. TOM EATON | He didn’t mention arts and culture, but he’d be a better sport than ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...