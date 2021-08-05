ANALYSIS | Jobs for pals as Cyril looks to the future
Ramaphosa’s new cabinet sees his allies in most key posts as he angles to ensure he survives for a second term
05 August 2021 - 23:16
President Cyril Ramaphosa finally wielded the axe and strengthened his grip on the state by putting his most trusted allies in key positions.
The ascendance of the president’s trusted allies in senior posts is a clear indication that Ramaphosa has his sights on the second term as president of the country and the ANC, and the new appointments are the people who will make him achieve that...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.