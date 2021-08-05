Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | He didn’t mention arts and culture, but he’d be a better sport than Nathi

Admitting he knows zero about the arts would have made no difference to Roland Schoeman’s quest for Mthethwa’s job

Tom Eaton Columnist
05 August 2021 - 19:53

Earlier this week, swimming superstar Roland Schoeman wrote an open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, proposing himself as minister of sport, arts and culture. It was earnest, impassioned, well-intentioned and, for SA’s artists, hilariously depressing.

It wasn’t that Schoeman’s letter was full of suggestions that would harm the arts. It was that he didn’t mention them at all...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Let my people go: musings on Zuluness Opinion & Analysis
  2. PATRICK BULGER | Want land reform that works? Fine, let’s enter new territory Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | We need less talking and more action from sports administrators Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | He didn’t mention arts and culture, but he’d be a better sport than ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. MAKHUDU SEFARA | As long as we accept poor leadership, SA will drop the baton Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...
Cheers and tears as SA gold medalist Tatjana Schoenmaker arrives home

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | Zuma didn’t end load-shedding, but it could be gospel before you ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | It’s a spooky business, but not if it involves our ‘agents’ Opinion & Analysis
  3. TOM EATON | Poor JZ, no one listens to him and now his talking head thinks he’s ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TOM EATON | Private losses: the state has washed its hands of the public along ... Opinion & Analysis