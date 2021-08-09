EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable

We have made some strides in the fight against gender-based violence, but the conviction rate is far too low

“We know of cases of women who were killed while they had a protection order in hand.”



These are the chilling words of domestic violence lawyer Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, who in an interview with the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-08-08-im-very-scared-of-being-killed-no-womens-day-relief-for-the-countless-brutalised-in-sa/) sketched a grim picture of a broken system, often failing to protect women from their abusers. The journalist spent a weekday morning at a Johannesburg magistrate’s court with women queuing outside for protection orders. Their stories are tales of vulnerability and despair. As SA marked Women’s Day on Monday, this article on the red tape needed to secure protection orders highlighted how often we fail to create safer spaces for women...