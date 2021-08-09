Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable

We have made some strides in the fight against gender-based violence, but the conviction rate is far too low

09 August 2021 - 18:22

“We know of cases of women who were killed while they had a protection order in hand.” 

These are the chilling words of domestic violence lawyer Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, who in an interview with the Sunday Times (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/news/2021-08-08-im-very-scared-of-being-killed-no-womens-day-relief-for-the-countless-brutalised-in-sa/) sketched a grim picture of a broken system, often failing to protect women from their abusers. The journalist spent a weekday morning at a Johannesburg magistrate’s court with women queuing outside for protection orders. Their stories are tales of vulnerability and despair. As SA marked Women’s Day on Monday, this article on the red tape needed to secure protection orders highlighted how often we fail to create safer spaces for women...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MUKONI RATSHITANGA | The glass is half-full and SA must and will succeed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | We need less talking and more action from sports administrators Opinion & Analysis
  2. Mabuza sets poor leadership example by seeking medical help abroad Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Schools must go the distance before they reach full capacity Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Vaccine hesitancy and Covidiots will be the death of us Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Let the conversations begin and the torch shine brightly on them Opinion & Analysis
  6. Throw the outdated baggage overboard, ANC, and all our boats will float Opinion & Analysis