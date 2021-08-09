JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a puppeteer
By not implementing his clean governance plan, Ramaphosa is playing into the hands of the Zuma-RET faction
09 August 2021 - 18:21
President Cyril Ramaphosa had a dream.
In his dream he would transform the broken South African government into a lean, mean machine, where the bloated cabinet and massive state machinery introduced by his predecessor Jacob Zuma would be trimmed to the bone. His new dream team would be made up of the ANC’s most noble cadres, those untouched by the many grubby scandals of the Zuma years...
