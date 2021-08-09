MUKONI RATSHITANGA | SA is not falling apart. The old order is

While the protracted struggle to end apartheid represented a contestation between humanist values and the unjust, unsustainable social relations of the old order, tragically, some of those who helped bring about the new dispensation now stand accused of colossal acts of corruption among other things. Acting together with the most unscrupulous local and international businesspeople, some of the liberators of yesteryear have become predators. Rather than yield to legal processes, some are determined to poison the broth so that no meal is served at all.

After a decade of the systematic neglect and adulteration of public life, as evidenced in the testimonies in the courts and commissions of inquiry and outcomes of corruption investigations by our law enforcement agencies, the damage is profound and visible, and has deeply infected the national mood. Yet the various actions to understand and unmask these acts demonstrate our collective determination to uproot corruption and its multiple effects.

This is the single biggest thing that counts to our favour — the political will and institutional courage to change things. Across the political, racial and other divides, there is a critical mass which understands that doing nothing is not an option. This is no utopian idealism; it is the quiet determination to take a stand, draw the line somewhere, and build a citizens’ momentum to stem the rot and effect change in the South African body politic.

So, whereas the dramatic events of recent weeks reflect some of the problems we face as a society, they also illustrate our courage in pursuing the democratic path undergirded by the sacred principle of the rule of law. That the state has refused to kowtow to a process which would have put paid to the rule of law reasserts a principle without which modern society would simply not function.

And so, thus far, the glass is half full — and drop by slow drop it is filling. But as Thomas Jefferson counselled, we are “determine[ed] never to idle”, for much more needs to be done.