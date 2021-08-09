The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot
Developed nations need to be even-handed with emerging markets to avoid perverse outcomes
09 August 2021 - 18:20
There is an incontrovertible and sobering fact about the drive to net zero. Any effort that doesn’t work for the whole world will fail everywhere. A path that favours developed markets at the expense of others will lead to a partial net zero, which is no net zero at all.
Unfortunately, too many countries, companies and investors see achieving this goal by mid-century as a divided race against metrics rather than as a united race against time...
