TOM EATON | Old or young, if they ain’t got talent, they ain’t gonna perform

It feels sensible to demand the vigour of youth in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, but beware the pervasive ageism

Many people seemed underwhelmed by Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle last week, but as someone who yearns for SA to start building towards political mediocrity, I must say it felt to me as if the country was taking a step forward, or at least tripping forward, or at least falling forward into a fairly forgiving hedge.



Yes, our new deputy minister of water and sanitation did insist in 2017 that if a child dies in a toilet it’s God’s will. And yes, Nathi Mthethwa is still minister of sports, arts and culture, which is proof that the race is not to the swift but to the loyal incumbent...