Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | Old or young, if they ain’t got talent, they ain’t gonna perform

It feels sensible to demand the vigour of youth in Ramaphosa’s cabinet, but beware the pervasive ageism

Tom Eaton Columnist
09 August 2021 - 18:20

Many people seemed underwhelmed by Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle last week, but as someone who yearns for SA to start building towards political mediocrity, I must say it felt to me as if the country was taking a step forward, or at least tripping forward, or at least falling forward into a fairly forgiving hedge.

Yes, our new deputy minister of water and sanitation did insist in 2017 that if a child dies in a toilet it’s God’s will. And yes, Nathi Mthethwa is still minister of sports, arts and culture, which is proof that the race is not to the swift but to the loyal incumbent...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. MUKONI RATSHITANGA | The glass is half-full and SA must and will succeed Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Long queues of women seeking protection orders are unacceptable Opinion & Analysis
  3. WENDY KNOWLER | Is double the difference code for lowering the bar? Opinion & Analysis
  4. JUSTICE MALALA | Stop being a puppet, Cyril. SA urgently needs you to be a ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. The crusade towards net-zero emissions is all stick and no carrot Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Resignations, revamps and new ministers: Ramaphosa reshuffles cabinet
'I thought we would grow old together': Emotional tributes to Shona Ferguson at ...

Related articles

  1. TOM EATON | He didn’t mention arts and culture, but he’d be a better sport than ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. TOM EATON | Now we’re talking business: government’s forgotten partner in crime Opinion & Analysis
  3. ANALYSIS | Jobs for pals as Cyril looks to the future Opinion & Analysis
  4. PODCAST | Reshuffle and relief: unpacking ANC’s response to the unrest Politics