EDITORIAL | Yet another trial as we wait to find out if Zuma is really sick

While it is unquestionable that his rights must be upheld at all times, he still has to face the law one way or another

It’s now just more than a month ago when former president Jacob Zuma ascended a mobile stage outside his Nkandla homestead to thank his supporters for rising up against an “unjust” order of the Constitutional Court to incarcerate him.



For about 38 minutes, various speakers hailed him and asked “wenzeni uZuma (What did Zuma do)?”. Throughout the episode, the former president was on his feet. He neither needed a chair nor help standing...