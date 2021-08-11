EDITORIAL | If SA doesn’t act now, climate change will bring job losses it can ill afford

The country needs to move speedily to wean itself off coal and devise strategies for other sectors

At another time, Antonio Guterres might have been accused of exaggeration in his response to the latest global warming report by the world’s top climate scientists.



After its release this week, the UN secretary-general described the report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) as a “code red for humanity”. “The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable,” he said, pointing out that “greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk”...