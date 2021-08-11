TOM EATON | Allow me to concede that I’ve been captured by Cyril

Let’s put truth avoidance aside and give him a high five for choosing the right option when state capture was exposed

In a day of testimony that will be remembered for many hours to come, President Cyril Ramaphosa explained that he fought state capture as hard as he could, which was not at all because it might have got him fired, but still surprisingly hard given state capture didn’t really exist until just before it was discovered and stopped.



According to the president, it “became increasingly clearer — through the so-called Gupta leaks and other revelations — that a network of individuals was seemingly colluding with senior government officials to occupy key positions and ‘capture’ key institutions”...