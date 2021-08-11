Why, 31 years after independence, Namibians aren’t in a festive mood

The ruling party, beset by corruption scandals, is losing ground as the economy stutters and incomes plummet

Namibia celebrated 31 years of independence this year. But Namibians are not in a festive mood. A 2019 survey (http://www.afrobarometer.org/press/trust-political-institutions-decline-namibia-afrobarometer-survey-shows) by Afrobarometer, the independent African research network, showed a significant loss of trust in the country’s governance.



Worse: 2020 became “a year like no other” (https://ippr.org.na/publication/namibia-qer-quarter-4-2020/) since independence in 1990, as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded the effects of a prolonged recession which began in 2016 (https://www.namibian.com.na/159400/archive-read/Namibia-goes-into-technical-recession)...