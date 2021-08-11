Why, 31 years after independence, Namibians aren’t in a festive mood
The ruling party, beset by corruption scandals, is losing ground as the economy stutters and incomes plummet
11 August 2021 - 20:30
Namibia celebrated 31 years of independence this year. But Namibians are not in a festive mood. A 2019 survey (http://www.afrobarometer.org/press/trust-political-institutions-decline-namibia-afrobarometer-survey-shows) by Afrobarometer, the independent African research network, showed a significant loss of trust in the country’s governance.
Worse: 2020 became “a year like no other” (https://ippr.org.na/publication/namibia-qer-quarter-4-2020/) since independence in 1990, as the Covid-19 pandemic compounded the effects of a prolonged recession which began in 2016 (https://www.namibian.com.na/159400/archive-read/Namibia-goes-into-technical-recession)...
