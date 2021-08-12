Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | In his need to be Mr Nice Guy, Cyril has made some very nasty decisions

First it was the non-event going as a cabinet reshuffle, now it’s Mapisa-Nqakula. Who knows, next it could be Zuma

Makhudu Sefara Deputy editor: Sunday Times
12 August 2021 - 20:26

The appointments of people to leadership positions communicate, often, deeply held convictions or intentions. The appointments sometimes tell us all we need to know about whether or not the appointing authority is raising the bar.

The expected election of Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as speaker of the national assembly represents an elevation to the highest position she has ever held. Before we congratulate her on this once-in-a-lifetime change in her life, we must consider why we believe she was appointed in the first place...

