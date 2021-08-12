Sunday Times Politics Weekly
PODCAST | Why the ANC needs a national electoral committee: Motlanthe
In the latest Sunday Times Politics Weekly, we chat to SA’s former president about the quality of ANC candidates
12 August 2021 - 20:26
In this week’s episode of Sunday Times Politics Weekly, host Mike Siluma speaks to the head of the ANC’s national electoral committee, Kgalema Motlanthe, about the party’s plan to improve the quality of its candidates in the forthcoming local elections. Motlanthe, a former president of the country and deputy president of the ANC, also talks about the importance of local government in our democracy and why the ANC has been marred by internal violence.
