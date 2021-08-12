Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | As Iqbal surveys the damage, another story is coincidentally cooked up

So Piet and Iqbal think they’ve got the better of us, or found a Google loophole to deflect from their journalistic inadequacies

Tom Eaton Columnist
12 August 2021 - 20:15

Ramaphosa is a hot mess. Medupi, under construction since 2007, was finished this week and then promptly blew up. I need some entertainment. Thank heavens, then, for Dr Iqbal Survé, entering the circus tent from stage left, squirting journalistic stool-water out of a fake flower.

Early on Thursday afternoon, Survé tweeted a link to an IOL “news” report entitled “‘Missing’ triplets mystery for father”, commenting: “Great investigation work by Sizwe Dlamini and his investigations team.”  ..

