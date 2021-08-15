Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | When will voters realise looting and killing are not new to the ANC?

The party has been polishing its nefarious activities since it was in exile and nothing has changed

15 August 2021 - 18:43

The ANC’s corruption did not start in 1994. More important, the party’s cover-up of its leaders’ corruption and criminality did not start with the advent of democracy.

It has been around for decades. Anyone remember the name “Comrade Tsotsi” from the 1980s? That was the popular name for comrades who stole from communities, abused their fellow activists and generally used the struggle against apartheid as cover for their selfish and criminal activities. There were many such characters and they were shielded by their comrades in community structures...

