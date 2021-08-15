WENDY KNOWLER | Didn’t that come with the house? The annoyance of fixtures that move

Rather have the ‘leave or stay’ discussion beforehand than walk into a new home ‘missing’ a few items

Friends of mine recently bought a home after many years of renting.



The day they moved in, full of excitement, they found wires hanging out of the lounge ceiling where a lovely light fitting had been when they viewed the house...