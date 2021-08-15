WENDY KNOWLER | Didn’t that come with the house? The annoyance of fixtures that move
Rather have the ‘leave or stay’ discussion beforehand than walk into a new home ‘missing’ a few items
15 August 2021 - 18:43
Friends of mine recently bought a home after many years of renting.
The day they moved in, full of excitement, they found wires hanging out of the lounge ceiling where a lovely light fitting had been when they viewed the house...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.