WILLIAM GUMEDE | Ministers must be held to account for their departments’ failings

The time for corruption and blame-shifting is over and the guilty must be held professionally and personally liable

Ministerial responsibility must be enforced to ensure cabinet ministers are held accountable and the culture of impunity is stopped.



Ministerial responsibility means those in cabinet are responsible for the decisions, policies and actions of their ministries and departments. It ensures government accountability for the way public resources, finances and services are managed...