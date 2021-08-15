ZOLEKA LISA | Booze industry loses and learns: sobering lessons from the ban

It has been almost 18 months since we were thrust into the initial hard lockdown. The impact of this indefinite lockdown, and the four alcohol bans that came with it, have been tough. This is true not only for our SAB family, but for the industry and the broader value chain at large, which supports more than a million livelihoods.

As we (re)start the long journey to economic recovery for our sector and country, marred by unrest and looting on a never-before-seen scale, the affirmation that lives and livelihoods matter in the country’s Covid-19 response rings truer than ever.

While parts of the global population are now emerging from the pandemic vaccinated and ready to work, our vaccination rollout programme is moving at a slow pace. Now we have to live in fear of yet another wave, which will result in more job losses.

Over the course of 22 weeks of prohibited alcohol sales, all packed into four alcohol bans, the lessons we have learned need to be thoroughly unpacked if we are ever going to understand the unintended consequences of prohibition. From more than 233,000 jobs being put at risk, to R10.2bn being lost in excise tax, from R60.7bn GDP loss to R11.3bn fiscal loss, to an entrenched illicit alcohol trade – one can’t help but reflect on what each ban has taught us.