Four priorities for Zambia now that Edgar Lungu has been unseated

Meanwhile, a recently passed Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Bill made citizens wary of how internet and digital communications could be interrupted as election results rolled in.

But citizens have spoken and now the new leader has his work cut out.

Economic debt is Zambia’s biggest challenge. Under Lungu, it ballooned from 36% to 110% of GDP. Zambia defaulted on repaying $42.5m (about R628m) in interest on a Eurobond in November 2020.

The negative impacts of debt servicing have been deeply felt across Zambian households. Multiple factors contributed to rising debt, including volatile copper prices, drought in 2019 and Covid-19.

The shift by the government towards sovereign financing and Chinese loans since 2012 severely compounded the debt crisis. There has been a lack of transparency about the loans. This has been made worse by concerns about corruption in the use of Eurobond funding for large-scale infrastructure projects. These two factors have undermined efforts by the IMF to negotiate debt relief on behalf of commercial creditors.

Regaining trust, especially with Western donors, requires fighting corruption that became endemic under Lungu.

In 2017, it was uncovered that the government procured 42 fire trucks for $42m (about R620m). In the same year, the country’s Financial Intelligence Centre revealed that billions of Zambian kwacha had been laundered through high-level corruption and tax evasion. In 2018, several bilateral donors halted $34m (about R502m) in funding for education and social welfare programmes due to mismanagement.

And in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, $17m (about R251m) in procurement irregularities by the ministry of health was uncovered.

Lungu’s government attempted to remove legislative oversight over contracting public debt via a failed constitutional reform known as Bill Number 10.

First introduced in mid-2019, the bill’s other provisions included reducing the national assembly’s powers to impeach the president. It also allowed for judges to be removed through a tribunal appointed by the president, rather than through the extant Judicial Complaints Commission. Established in 2006, the commission receives complaints against judicial officers and submits recommendation for action to the independent director of public prosecutions.

Civil society organisations and legal experts opposed the attempt to create a “constitutional dictatorship”.