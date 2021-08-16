Opinion & Analysis

Business Day Spotlight

PODCAST | The short fuse that is SA’s energy crisis

Dr Jarrad Wright, principal engineer at the CSIR, speaks to Mudiwa Gavaza about the blast at Medupi power station

16 August 2021 - 19:33 By Mudiwa Gavaza
Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo.
POWER FAILURE Medupi power station unit six in Liphalale, Limpopo.
Image: GCIS

After the recent explosion at the Medupi power station, we discuss what the damage means for SA’s electricity generation capacity.

Mudiwa Gavaza.
Mudiwa Gavaza.
Image: Dorothy Kgosi

Eskom has confirmed that Medupi — which had been completed only two weeks ago after years of being plagued by cost overruns, delays and design defects — experienced an explosion at the unit 4 generator. The incident occurred on Sunday evening and is suspected to have resulted in unit 5 tripping, said the utility.

The explosion resulted in extensive damage to the generator. No injuries were reported and all employees and contractors have been accounted for.

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Dr Jarrad Wright, principal engineer at the CSIR, to discuss the implications.

Join the discussion: 

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is SA’s state-run central scientific research and development unit.

Wright, a qualified electrical engineer with particular interests in power system operations and economics, talks to us about how the explosion occurred, how much capacity has been taken out of Eskom as result, how this affects the risk of load-shedding, what it will cost to repair the damage, the case for renewable and independent power production, and how Eskom stacks up against similarly sized power utilities around the world.

Engage on Twitter at #BDSpotlight

Subscribe: iono.fm Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

 Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE production.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The short fuse that is SA’s energy crisis Opinion & Analysis
  2. Power to the people! New energy rules are good, but more clarity is needed Opinion & Analysis
  3. The women of Marikana: they also fought, suffered and died Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Nine years is far too long to wait for Marikana justice Opinion & Analysis
  5. Four priorities for Zambia now that Edgar Lungu has been unseated Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...
Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in

Related articles

  1. PODCAST | Why the ANC needs a national electoral committee: Motlanthe Opinion & Analysis
  2. PODCAST | Shaik backs Ramaphosa’s new intelligence strategy Opinion & Analysis
  3. LISTEN | Sunrise for SA travel industry as foreign airlines resume flights News
  4. LISTEN | After 66 years, Joburg family firm destroyed by Covid, weakening ... News