Opinion & Analysis

CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it

In local elections, and soon in national elections too, the opposition parties do not have to be SA’s only alternatives

Caiphus Kgosana Executive editor: opinions and analysis
17 August 2021 - 19:59

My first trip to Zambia was more than a decade ago when newspapers had the sort of budgets that allowed political reporters to chase news beyond borders.

I remember marvelling at Lusaka and its endless roundabouts, vibrancy and electric nightlife. But I was not there to write a travel piece. I was covering a summit of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) heads of state and government. The same summit President Cyril Ramaphosa is attending in Malawi...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Was Biden weak or is he doing a Ramaphosa and playing the long game? Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  3. Household gardeners in SA: a survivalist life with little protection Opinion & Analysis
  4. NOX MAKUNGA | Women in science and tech are left out in the cold during pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | All of SA must drown out the anti-vax lies with truth Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | SA urgently needs a decisive answer to the BIG question Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Good to know masses got jabs while I languished on my sickbed Opinion & Analysis
  3. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Before Zondo: Zuma and a generation of disappointments Opinion & Analysis
  4. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Axe vax excuses. It’s time to think outside the box Opinion & Analysis
  5. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Cadres, ask yourselves, are any of you not corrupt or ... Opinion & Analysis