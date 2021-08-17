EDITORIAL | All of SA must drown out the anti-vax lies with truth
The public’s reluctance to take the vaccine is concerning but we can control how we go forward
17 August 2021 - 19:58
The hits and misses with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA kept government on the backfoot for a long time as delays put it at the receiving end of censure.
Then, like a child who pesters his parents for months for a new toy and discards it after playing with it for a day, a huge portion of South Africans hesitant about receiving the potentially life-saving jab is basically doing the same with the chance to be vaccinated...
