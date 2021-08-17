Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | All of SA must drown out the anti-vax lies with truth

The public’s reluctance to take the vaccine is concerning but we can control how we go forward

17 August 2021 - 19:58

The hits and misses with the Covid-19 vaccine rollout in SA kept government on the backfoot for a long time as delays put it at the receiving end of censure.

Then, like a child who pesters his parents for months for a new toy and discards it after playing with it for a day, a huge portion of South Africans hesitant about receiving the potentially life-saving jab is basically doing the same with the chance to be vaccinated...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Was Biden weak or is he doing a Ramaphosa and playing the long game? Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  3. Household gardeners in SA: a survivalist life with little protection Opinion & Analysis
  4. NOX MAKUNGA | Women in science and tech are left out in the cold during pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | All of SA must drown out the anti-vax lies with truth Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Our challenge to government: get your housing in order Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Nine years is far too long to wait for Marikana justice Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | Cyril’s Zondo tightrope act: quiet heroics or paving a path to ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. If SA doesn’t act now, climate change will bring job losses it can ill afford Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | Yet another trial as we wait to find out if Zuma is really sick Opinion & Analysis