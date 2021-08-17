Household gardeners in SA: a survivalist life with little protection

The informal sector makes significant contributions to the national economies of most global South countries. In SA it constitutes 15% to 30% of all employment.

The informal sector refers to small or unregistered production activities. Informal employment means the hiring of workers in a casual and unregistered way, without regard for labour legislation and rights.

It is estimated that there are more than a million domestic household workers in this country, representing as much as 20% of employed African women. This makes domestic employment one of the largest employment sectors in the country.

Another subgroup within the informal employment sector is household gardeners, about whom very little research has been done. This neglect led us to examine the sector in 12 towns and cities of varying size in the Eastern Cape.

We set out to determine the numbers of informally employed gardeners, the wage levels and the overall economic value of the sector. We found that nationally there are just less than a million informally employed gardeners, that individually most are paid at or below the minimum wage, but the sector as a whole sees annual wage transfers of between R10bn and R13.5bn.

Our primary focus was to determine the number of informally employed gardeners in each of the towns, who they were and the wages paid to them. Then we aggregated that up to calculate the value of the sector.

Across the 12 towns, 58% of middle- to high-income households informally employed a gardener. In 11 of the 12 towns, between a half and just above two-thirds of middle- to high-income households did so.

Summed across the 12 towns, there were about 13,200 informally employed gardeners. The mean daily cash wage earned was R112, 7% below the national minimum wage for domestic workers (R120 a day in 2019) and 30% below the R160 a day for other sectors.

Overall, 45% of the employing households paid below R120 a day, 19% paid R120 a day, 32% paid between R121 and R160 a day and 3% paid more than R160 a day. Unexpectedly, larger centres did not pay higher daily wages.

Most of the gardeners were employed by one or more households for two or three days a week. About 60% of them worked for a single employer and had no other work. Most (70%) valued their current position and appreciated that it had improved their wellbeing.