NOX MAKUNGA | Women in science and tech are left out in the cold during pandemic

So why should we be concerned about the pandemic’s negative impact on women scientists?

We should be worried because this could undo the hard-worn gains achieved thus far in closing the global gender gap in STEM fields. It could also have far-reaching future consequences for efforts to establish and retain a diverse cohort of scientists with gender parity as an agenda to accelerate science-based technological innovations.

Closer to home, the 2020 Global Gender Gap Report indicated that while overall in sub-Saharan Africa the gender gap has been closed by 68.2%, current estimations show that we will need more than 95 years to reach gender parity in this region. Let that sink in for a moment. It means we will not see gender parity in our lifetime. This is quite astonishing and sobering to say the least. During Women’s Month and beyond, we should really start to look seriously at ways to achieve gender parity sooner.

There has been a call for the scientific community to take notice so that academic journals and publishers can adopt more transparent modes of operation for the advancement of women in STEM fields. Authorship roles should be assessed because early career scientists are often listed as first authors of articles, but they don’t have an established record of publishing scientific articles and collaborating with senior colleagues.