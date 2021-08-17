Opinion & Analysis

TONY LEON | Was Biden weak or is he doing a Ramaphosa and playing the long game?

The US leader is accused of bungling his country’s Afghan withdrawal, but he may have bigger fish in mind

Tony Leon Columnist
17 August 2021 - 19:59

Last Thursday, while driving in the English countryside, various authoritative voices on BBC Radio Four provided a counterpoint to the heavy traffic.

The topic was, of course, Afghanistan, and the experts speculated that the capital city, Kabul, was in danger of encirclement at some future point, “perhaps even on the anniversary of 9/11”, in view of the surging success of Taliban insurgents. That the heavily equipped and expensively trained Afghan army had folded without a fight across a belt of provincial cities suggested an endpoint would be reached in the next month or so. “But of course, Kabul is different from the rest of Afghanistan — it is hugely fortified, has limited access roads and the Taliban lacks any air power, which government forces have in spades,” offered an expert speaking from the capital city...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. TONY LEON | Was Biden weak or is he doing a Ramaphosa and playing the long game? Opinion & Analysis
  2. CAIPHUS KGOSANA | Zambia has taught us a lesson in democracy. Let’s learn it Opinion & Analysis
  3. Household gardeners in SA: a survivalist life with little protection Opinion & Analysis
  4. NOX MAKUNGA | Women in science and tech are left out in the cold during pandemic Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | All of SA must drown out the anti-vax lies with truth Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘The world abandoned us’: What’s happening in Afghanistan? Explained
Haiti neighbourhoods left in ruins after destructive earthquake leaves nearly ...

Related articles

  1. TONY LEON | SA should insist the UK changes its ludicrous Covid travel curbs Opinion & Analysis
  2. TONY LEON | Stop trying to hide your failings with euphemisms, weasels Opinion & Analysis
  3. TONY LEON | Have you no sense of decency, Mkhize? Oh, how a mighty reputation ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. TONY LEON | This is what I really meant when I called Maimane an ‘experiment’ Opinion & Analysis