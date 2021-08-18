EDITORIAL | Horrific ‘highway to hell’ bus crash must force officials to act

An investigation will have little impact unless lessons are learnt more broadly

Horrifying details continue to emerge from a devastating bus crash on the Kei Cuttings on Monday.



Initially, the death toll from the crash was believed to be 28, but when pathologists started removing the deceased from body bags for postmortems, two additional victims were found. In the end, 30 were confirmed dead, including three children, 20 women and five men (one of whom was the bus driver). Six seriously injured passengers are being treated in East London’s Frere Hospital...