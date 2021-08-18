JENNIFER PLATT | Be a cheug if you must, but lay off the cauliflower

If you’re a so-last-year colouring-in book type, it’s OK, help is at hand in the form of ... a colouring-in book

Jennifer Platt Sunday Times Book Editor

Cheugy (pronounced chew-gee) describes anything that, not so long ago, was thought to be cool, popular and trendy, but is now dated. People who are cheugy or trying too hard are called cheugs. The concept went viral on TikTok earlier this year, so the term might already be cheugy.



It was coined by Gaby Rasson, a 23-year-old software developer in Los Angeles. She told the New York Times she started using the word in 2013 while a student at Beverly Hills High School. She wanted a way to describe people who were slightly off trend. ..