TOM EATON | Hey Mr Taliban, you must think we’ve gone bananas

Let’s face it, when the Taliban argues in favour of ‘freedom of speech’, you have to ask what’s up

Tom Eaton Columnist
18 August 2021 - 20:11

Of all the people the Taliban have targeted over the last 26 years — women, children, political dissidents, apostates, people who can read — surely the most unexpected must be their latest target: Mark Zuckerberg.

According to AFP, Facebook has disabled a number of new Taliban WhatsApp groups, arguing that Afghanistan’s new government is a terrorist organisation...

