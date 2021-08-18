TOM EATON | Hey Mr Taliban, you must think we’ve gone bananas

Let’s face it, when the Taliban argues in favour of ‘freedom of speech’, you have to ask what’s up

Of all the people the Taliban have targeted over the last 26 years — women, children, political dissidents, apostates, people who can read — surely the most unexpected must be their latest target: Mark Zuckerberg.



According to AFP, Facebook has disabled a number of new Taliban WhatsApp groups, arguing that Afghanistan’s new government is a terrorist organisation...