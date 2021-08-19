MAKHUDU SEFARA | Government has been slow on the uptake, hence SA’s vaccine hesitancy

Government’s strategists have been sleeping on the job, which explains why our vaccine rollout is slipping

The decision yesterday by cabinet to open the floodgates, as it were, for vaccination of those over 18 years from today must, while slightly delayed, be welcomed.



The delay opened room for caustic conversations about why South Africans were not falling over themselves to vaccinate. This after our president called out the world for vaccine apartheid and demanded justice with regards to the delivery of vaccines to poor nations. Now the drugs are here and some are at risk of expiring. ..