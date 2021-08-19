TOM EATON | The ANC is playing Russian roulette, but then DD was in the house
If Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula couldn’t see last month’s insurrection coming, how will she protect the ANC in parliament?
19 August 2021 - 19:53
A secret vote, overseen by a judge facing impeachment, to elect as speaker a person recently fired from her ministerial post for failing to recognise an attempted insurrection and now under investigation for corruption? What could possibly go wrong?
Yes, Thursday was a momentous day for our beleaguered little nation, as Nosiviwe “What Coup?” Mapisa-Nqakula was parachuted into the position of parliamentary speaker...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.