TOM EATON | The ANC is playing Russian roulette, but then DD was in the house

If Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula couldn’t see last month’s insurrection coming, how will she protect the ANC in parliament?

A secret vote, overseen by a judge facing impeachment, to elect as speaker a person recently fired from her ministerial post for failing to recognise an attempted insurrection and now under investigation for corruption? What could possibly go wrong?



Yes, Thursday was a momentous day for our beleaguered little nation, as Nosiviwe “What Coup?” Mapisa-Nqakula was parachuted into the position of parliamentary speaker...